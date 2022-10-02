PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks early assessment of flood losses. File photo

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday reviewed relief and rehabilitation activities in flooded areas.

Presiding over a meeting, the prime minister issued special instructions to ensure an uninterrupted supply of edible and relief items to flood-hit people. “The process of loss assessment should also be completed at the earliest,” he added and sought special cooperation from provincial governments for the supply of edibles and relief items to people, so that problems faced during relief activities could be resolved.

Taking notice of rising prices of food items in the affected areas, Shehbaz Sharif directed for immediate resolution of problems in determining prices. He issued instructions for enhancing security of people involved in relief activities and during relief in collaboration with provincial governments. He ordered steps to resolve complaints about deductions from cash assistance and delivery of relief items to flood affected.

Officials of the National Flood Response Coordination Center briefed him on rehabilitation in the affected areas. Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Coordinator National Flood Response and Coordination Center Major Zafar Iqbal, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz, provincial chief secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.