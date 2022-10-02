Hockey settlement according to PM’s directives: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari wants an amicable settlement of the ongoing national hockey crisis under the direction of the Prime Minister and recommendations of a three-member committee formed by the Patron in Chief.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Haider Hussain’s briefing the other day (which was given to him at his office in Islamabad), the Minister said that he had told him about the roadmap to normalcy. “Since the Prime Minister is the Patron in Chief of hockey we would move according to his directions. The PM has formed a three-member committee with Defense Minister Khawaja Asif as its convener. The Committee has been given the full mandate to look into hockey affairs and bring the system back to normalcy. Since one of the members of the committee is out of the country, we are waiting for his return to hold the first meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, PHF secretary Haider Hussain termed the meeting with Minister as very positive, saying that he has assured full support to PHF in its efforts to revive the national game and bring the greenshirts to the podium again.

Haider, who was also accompanied by Olympian Nasir Ali, said that the PHF submitted some requests which were approved.

“The Minister said that he would stand by PHF in its efforts to promote the game at the grassroots level. He also appreciated the idea of the Pakistan Hockey League and hoped that when launched it will benefit the players,” Haider said.

Besides promising financial relief to the PHF, the IPC Minister asked the PHF Secretary to submit a proposal so that appropriate measures could be taken in the interest of the game.

Earlier, the PHF Secretary apprised the minister of his road map to involve the government and private institutions to contribute their share in the uplift of the game.

“The role of IPC and PSB is vital in promoting the sports culture in the country.”

He also requested the IPC minister to depute the national coach Rana Nasarullha for the national camp which is in progress in Karachi for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.