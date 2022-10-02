ASG’s opening event next week

Islamabad : Good news for culture vultures and those interested in Pakistan’s ‘soft image! ’For its opening event on October 6th, the Asian Study Group (ASG) has organised a presentation of behind the scenes scenarios, video clips, interviews and audience reactions of ‘Ishq’ the musical.

Directors Huma and Dr. Farooq Beg will share their experiences of how this mega premier musical was brought to the stage to create a show that is not just a love story but also a powerful portrayal of women empowerment!

“Ishq’ was staged at the prestigious Saddlers Wells theatre in London. It was Pakistan’s first Anglo - Punjabi - Sufi musical based on the immortal legend of ‘Heer Ranjha’ one of the most famous Punjabi romantic tragedies in South Asian literature. Old and new members are welcome. The event will be held at Shamadan Hall Serena Hotel at 6. pm.