Hot, humid weather predicted

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

However, rain, wind and thunderstorm was expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at Buner, Pattan, Upper Dir, Kalam, Mir Khani, Murree and Bagrote only.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 36°C and minimum was 24.2°C.