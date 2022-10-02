PFA disposes of 1,350 litres impure milk

LAHORE : PFA continued its operation against adulterated milk in the provincial metropolis and disposed of 1,350 litres of impure milk.

On the tipoff vigilance cell, the dairy safety team (DST) under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday placed a screening picket on Manga Mandi Bypass and caught a milk carrier vehicle loaded with hundreds of litres of milk. He said that PFA’s dairy team has taken milk samples for screening tests on the spot and taken action against the milk carrier vehicle (H-4259) on the basis of not up to the mark results. He said that the regulatory body disposed of 1,350 litres of milk after finding contamination of powder in the milk. He said that the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users’ health and causes stomach and intestines diseases.