LGH brings online consultancy

LAHORE : Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has introduced online consultancy, through Skype, to provide guidelines to dengue patients where they can start their initial treatment at home under the guidance of the medical experts.

Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar while addressing a training workshop held at LGH in connection with dengue said that similarly telephone helpline service had also been initiated through landline contact which would be another source for any citizen to keep himself aware about his health especially in view of dengue. He added patients can contact at Skype ID: dengue.lghlahore@hotmail.com or Land Helpline number 042-99268847, which has also been allocated for helpline for dengue treatment.