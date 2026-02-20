Is Dakota Johnsons dating younger pop star after breakup with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?
Dakota Johnson finds new love after Chris Martin split?
Dakota Johnson is reportedly moving on following her split from longtime partner Chris Martin.
Insiders recently revealed that the actress has sparked dating rumours with singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury.
After nearly eights years with the Coldplay frontman, sources claim Johnson is "expected to settle down."
The source told Radar Online, "Dakota is having so much fun with this new guy."
"She's not expecting to settle down with him, but he's sure helping her get over her broken heart," they added. "These days, she's like, 'Chris, who?' She's told friends she can't believe she stuck around so long after things went south, and says she regrets giving it so many chances."
About Johnson's new romance with Pillsbury, insiders claim "Tucker has opened up Dakota's eyes to everything she was missing out on," after all these years with Martin. "All the heaviness between her and Chris became overwhelming for her. There were so many disappointments and broken promises," the source said.
The tipster noted that there's "no doubt" Dakota Johnson will always "love" Chris Martin, but, "she's very clear that there won't be any more chances."
"Of course, things are red-hot with Tucker right now, so that's a part of this. He's got all her attention and that does make it easier to move on," the source said. "Her friends can't help but worry that she's still vulnerable to Chris but Dakota insists that's not the case. She swears she's finally done with their toxic back-and-forth."
Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin reportedly broke up in June 2025.
