OpenAI to rollout AI powered smart speakers by 2027
OpenAI plans to price smart speaker at $200 to $300 as AI device team takes shape
In a latest update, OpenAI is all set to roll out AI-powered devices next year.
OpenAI has more than 200 people working on a family of AI-powered devices that will include a smart speaker and possibly smart glasses and a smart lamp, the Information reported on Friday, citing a person with knowledge of the plans.
The smart speaker, the first device OpenAI will launch, is likely to be priced between $200 and $300, the report said, citing two people with knowledge of it.
The speaker, which, however, would not ship until February 2027 at the earliest, will have a camera, enabling it to take in information about its users and their surroundings, the report said.
The smart glasses likely would not be ready for mass production until 2028, the report said.
The ChatGPT owner entered the hardware industry with the $6.5 billion acquisition of former Apple designer Jony Ive's startup, io Products, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for physical AI and augmented reality.
Facebook parent Meta has seen strong success with its Ray-Ban smart glasses, which allow users to record and take pictures and stream content through tiny cameras.
Additionally, Apple and Google are also reportedly working on their own AI powered smart glasses.
