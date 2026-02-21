Tucker Carlson says passport seized, staff member questioned at Israel airport

Conservative US podcaster Tucker Carlson has claimed Israeli authorities briefly took his passport and questioned his crew member at an airport shortly after he interviewed American ambassador Mike Huckabee.

Carlson told Daily Mail and New York Post that men identifying themselves as airport security confiscated their passports and took his executive producer to a separate room for questioning.

He said officials wanted to know what had been discussed during the interview with the ambassador.

Israeli authorities have rejected the claim. A spokesperson for Israel's Foreign Ministry, Oren Marmorstein, said Carlson was only asked routine questions in line with standard procedures for travellers.

He added the discussion took place privately in a room within the VIP lounge to avoid holding it in public.

According to Israeli media, Carlson travelled to Ben Gurion International Airport, carried out the interview without leaving the airport complex, and then returned to the United States.

The interview came after a public dispute between the pair over an episode Carlson published about the treatment of Christians in Israel. Huckabee later invited the presenter to visit and speak with him directly.

Carlson has recently voiced stronger criticism of Israel that has fuelled debate within Republican circles that have long backed the country.

No statement about the incident has appeared on his website or social media handles.