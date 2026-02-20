Kelly Clarkson explains decision to quit 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kelly Clarkson explains reason for quitting 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kelly Clarkson had to end The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons for the sake of her family.

Appearing on Today, she said, "I think everybody probably gets the timing. Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now, so I think … it’s one of those things when you kinda start seeing life with how it is precious, too."

The singer announced earlier this month that she has decided to put an end to the show after seven years. Her decision came after the death of her e-husband Brandon Blackstock from cancer.

Kelly shared River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9, with Blackstock. The singer was faced with a tough time as her children were grieving their father.

"I know everybody thinks, 'Oh, she’s quitting,' but I still have other jobs," she stressed to Today anchor Carson Daly. "I’m still doing stuff. There’s just too much on the plate. So I was like, you know what, it’s time to kinda pull back."

"It’s amazing, that’s what was really hard [because] the crew’s been incredible. … That was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision there as a momma," she added.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in 2019 and went on to win over 20 Daytime Emmy Awards among others.