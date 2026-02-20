Photo: Angorie Rice spills the beans on major details from season 2 of ' The Last Thing He Told Me'

Angourie Rice is opening up about how The Last Thing He Told Me season two will differ from the book it is based on.

During a joint interview with Judy Greer for Us Weekly earlier this month, Rice explained that while season one closely mirrored Laura Dave's novel of the same name, the second installment of the Apple TV+ mystery-thriller will not follow the sequel quite as strictly.

“It’s so interesting because we were filming the show at the same time that the book was being written. So we only just read the book as it came out,” Rice began.

For those unfamiliar, Dave's sequel, The First Time I Saw Him, was published in January and jumps ahead five years, with Hannah, played by Jennifer Garner, unexpectedly crossing paths again with Owen, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, after he goes on the run.

In season two, Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey, played by Angourie Rice, must deal with the fallout of Owen’s reemergence as figures from the past including Quinn, played by Judy Greer, resurface.

Moreover, Greer revealed she had only just caught up with the novel herself.

“Yeah, I read it last weekend.”

“So it’s such a different way to make a show based on a book,” Rice, 25, continued.

“They were in conversation with each other while we were making it.”

Nevertheless, Greer admitted the process was not as synchronized as she first assumed.

“I remember [asking showrunner Josh Singer], ‘What happens now?’ And he’d be like, ‘I don’t know, she hasn’t told me,’ or like, ‘We’re doing it this way, and she’s doing another [way].’ It was so funny to me that we were kind of on two little islands,” she said with a laugh and teased that “loads of surprises” await devoted readers.