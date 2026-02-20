Photo: Milo Ventimiglia recalls first meeting with Arielle Kebbel on the sets of 'Gilmore Girls' amid new project

Milo Ventimiglia and Arielle Kebbel are reuniting for I Can Only Imagine 2.

Meanwhile, the former Gilmore Girls co-stars are also taking a trip down memory lane.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the pair shared behind-the-scenes secrets from their time on the beloved early-aughts series.

While Kebbel, 40, and Ventimiglia, 48, only appeared together in one scene, the 2003 season three episode “Keg! Max!” the moment clearly left an impression.

Reflecting on their first meeting, Ventimiglia asked, "Arielle, do you remember when we met that very first time, a long time ago?"

Kebbel replied, "I think it was the ice-skating rink [in season 3 of Gilmore Girls]."

This prompted Ventimiglia to agree, "It was the ice-skating rink."

Kebbel then recalled just how last-minute her casting had been and clarified that their characters never shared a romantic moment.

"I got the job a day before. We were on set, but I didn’t kiss you,"

Ventimiglia joked, "Well, that would have spun the whole Gilmore-lore world into a whole other place.

"They would have hated me even more. Because, let’s face it, they hated me. But I kissed Dean," Kebbel concluded.

For those unfamiliar, the scene featured Ventimiglia’s broody Jess mocking Kebbel’s Lindsay for liking Matchbox Twenty before getting into a fistfight with her boyfriend Dean, played by Jared Padalecki.