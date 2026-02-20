Leading astrophysicist shot dead at southern California home

An accomplished astrophysicist who spent decades studying the structure of the galaxy and distant planets has been shot dead at his home in rural southern California.

Carl Grillmair, 67, was found with a gunshot wound on the front porch of a house in the unincorporated community of Llano on the morning of 16 February, authorities say.

Los Angeles Times reports deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The county medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the torso.

During the investigation, deputies detained a suspect linked to a nearby carjacking. Police identified him as Freddy Snyder, who has since been charged with Grillmair’s murder as well as carjacking.

Court records also show he faces a first-degree burglary charge connected to a separate incident in late December.

He is being held on $2 million bail. Investigators say there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Grillmair’s scientific career spanned more than four decades. His research helped map the structure of the Milky Way, including identifying faint stellar streams and features that make up the galaxy’s halo.

One of his notable achievements was a 2007 paper that found evidence of water on a distant planet beyond the solar system, a discovery colleagues described as significant for understanding the possibility of life elsewhere.

At the time of his death, he had been studying comets and asteroids that could pose potential hazards to Earth, continuing research aimed at improving knowledge of potential cosmic threats, according to the report.