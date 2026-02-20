Russia set to block overseas crypto exchanges in sweeping crackdown
It may come amidst Kremlin’s tightening control over foreign online services
Russia could soon block its citizens from using overseas cryptocurrency exchanges as part of a wider crackdown on the sector, according to industry experts.
Speaking to local media outlet RBC, senior analyst Nikita Zuborev from the Russian crypto exchange Bestchange told that the country’s internet and media regulator, Roskomnadzor, may begin mass blocking of foreign crypto exchange websites as early as this summer.
The move is expected as lawmakers prepare new rules during the upcoming spring session of the State Duma.
Policymakers say the legislation will ban transactions carried out on crypto trading platforms that are not registered in Russia.
A ban on overseas exchanges would mark another step in the Kremlin’s tightening control over foreign online services.
Authorities have already moved against messaging platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp, while also trying to limit the use of virtual private networks that allow users to bypass restrictions.
Earlier this month, Russia’s finance ministry said the daily value of crypto transactions by Russians had reached about $648m.
Because the sector remains largely unregulated in the country, the ministry said these trades are carried out either on unregistered domestic platforms or on exchanges abroad.
-
Teacher arrested after confessing to cocaine use during classes
-
Milo Ventimiglia recalls first meeting with Arielle Kebbel on the sets of 'Gilmore Girls' amid new project
-
Leading astrophysicist shot dead at southern California home
-
Will Savannah Guthrie ever return to 'Today' show? Here's what insiders predict
-
Amazon can be sued over sodium nitrite suicide cases, US court rules
-
Patrick Dempsey reveals Eric Dane's condition in final days before death
-
Epstein estate to pay $35M to victims in major class action settlement
-
South Korea’s ex-President Yoon issues public apology after being sentenced to life over martial law