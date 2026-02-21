Influencer dies days after plastic surgery: Are cosmetic procedures really safe?

One of social media's glamorous influencers, Bianca Dias, has died at the age of 27 in a tragedy after she had cosmetic surgery.

The Brazilian influencer did not know that beauty enthusiasm would one day cost her a life, as she passed away just days after undergoing plastic surgery.

As per her family, Bianca fell ill suddenly as she was recovering from her surgery and was taken to the hospital after suffering from shortness of breath and died after 18 days of post-surgery.

Bianca’s death comes amid a series of influencer fatalities linked to cosmetic procedures or plastic surgery this year

The exact procedure Bianca had has not been revealed by officials. But fans of the influencer had been speculating, largely focusing on liposuction and abdominoplasty, which are higher risk than some other cosmetic procedures, reports the Mirror.

Whereas doctors said, the Brazilian social media star, who has two daughters, is believed to have died of a pulmonary embolism.

As informed, Dias was recovering from surgery at her family's beach house in Guarujá, near São Paulo, when she began suffering from a shortness of breath.

An investigation into her cause of death has reportedly been launched.

The online star had over 58,000 followers on Instagram, where her bio reads: 'Living at my own pace, without rushing, and with purpose.'

About pulmonary embolism:

Pulmonary embolisms are a well-known risk associated with major cosmetic surgeries.

The risk of developing post-operative blood clots is the highest in the first 48 hours following the procedure.

It also remains a critical concern for up to 20 days after surgery.

In some of the influencer's most recent posts, she was on vacation in London.

She posted a series of images of her posing at famous landmarks in clips shared to the highlights reel on Instagram.

Her most recent post was eight weeks ago, which was a sultry snap of her posing in a car.

Fans have taken to social media to grieve the Brazilian star.

'My love, how hard it is to believe that immeasurable pain, my friend. How difficult it is to believe you are gone. My condolences to the whole family,' shared another.

Another sadly wrote: 'I can't believe it.'

In January, Nigerian content creator Esther 'Sunshine' Thomas, who had nearly half a million followers across Instagram and Facebook, died suddenly after undergoing surgery.

A fellow social media star explained that she started experiencing stomach pain on December 28, which led to a hospital trip on New Year's Day.

After a series of scans, Madu claimed that doctors determined Thomas had a fibroid that had 'grown so big.'

Doctors reportedly recommended surgery to remove the fibroid, and while they said that the procedure had been a success, Madu believes Sunshine experienced complications.

Bianca is not the first influencer to die shortly after having cosmetic surgery this year.

In January, Yulia Burtseva, a Russian influencer with more than 70,000 followers, died after getting a procedure at a private clinic in Moscow.

She had undergone a $5,400 butt-lift operation, where she got injections in the targeted area.

The 38-year-old later had a 'sudden medical emergency' before dying and reports suggest she suffered from anaphylactic shock.