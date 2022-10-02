Praying for jobs

Nowadays, economic circumstances are such that even talented and well-qualified candidates are struggling to land a job. The lack of job opportunities in this era is simply soul-crushing. Most students are desperate to get a job after completing their studies, but their hopes and efforts are not bearing fruit. It is extremely difficult for young people to survive and attain financial self-sufficiency in such a barren jobs landscape. The government has to come up with a policy to boost employment opportunities for young people, as they are in dire need of some encouragement.

Areeba Naeem

Karachi