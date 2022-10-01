 
Saturday October 01, 2022
Soldier martyred in firing from across Afghan border

By ONLINE
October 01, 2022
Image showing a Pakistan Army soldier standing guard. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier Friday embraced martyrdom during firing by terrorists from across the Afghan border in Kharlachi area of the Kurram District. The Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner causing heavy casualties to the enemy. Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal, 27, embraced shahdat fighting bravely.

Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists against it and expected that the interim Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities in future. The Pakistan Army said it was determined to defend the country’s borders against terrorism and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen the security forces resolve to defend the country.

