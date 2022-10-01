Customers to be able to register complaints against food outlets

Islamabad : The customers will now be able to register their complaints against any food outlet regarding the poor quality of food and the unhygienic environment with the upcoming Islamabad Food Authority that is being set up in the recently hired building.

According to the details, the customers have been making contact with the district administration through social media platforms and urging it to address their grievances against the food outlets.

In the first instance, Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) was established in 2017 but later it was made inactive due to political pressure, especially from the government lawmakers.

Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammad Usman Younis, who had served as a former director general of the Punjab Food Authority, was anxious from day one to re-establish IFA on the pattern that was adopted for Punjab Food authority. He has also given a deadline to the staff members last month to complete all necessary work for the revival of IFA.

An official has informed that the provincial governments are responsible for ensuring the safety of domestically produced foods, in accordance with the 18th constitutional amendment.

“Now we are reviving IFA and it will resume its work with new rules and procedures. All stakeholders have given their input to make this authority more effective and efficient to yield desired results,” he said.

To a question, he said “There must be fines and punishments but our focus will be on developing a culture of safe and hygienic food. The customers should be satisfied with the quality of food whether they purchase it from a prominent food outlet or a makeshift stall.”

He said “The Islamabad Food Authority bill has been approved and we will spend all our energy to establish it as soon as possible. This authority will resume functioning after a period of temporary closure.”