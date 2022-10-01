Seminar on dengue prevention

LAHORE:An awareness seminar on “Dengue Virus spread, symptoms & prevention measures” was held at UET here Friday. Deans of faculties, chairpersons, faculty members, staff and a large number of students participated.

Dr Shahzad Ali, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), UET, Lahore was the resource person and delivered a comprehensive lecture highlighting the root causes, symptoms, breeding and eradication of dengue larva and focused on the precautionary measures for safety and eradication of dengue larva. It was pointed out to the audience that due to protective measures taken by the Anti-Dengue Task Force UET Lahore under the guidance and instructions of the Vice-Chancellor and by following SOPs of Punjab Health Department, the situation regarding dengue virus spread was under control on the campus.

After the seminar an awareness walk held. At the end of the walk, Vice-Chancellor briefed about the significance of such seminars and walks and also emphasised to follow all the SOP’s to prevent dengue larva spread and its eradication.