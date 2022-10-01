Seminar on dengue prevention

LAHORE:An awareness seminar on “Dengue Virus spread, symptoms & prevention measures” was held at UET here Friday. Deans of faculties, chairpersons, faculty members, staff and a large number of students participated.
Dr Shahzad Ali, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), UET, Lahore was the resource person and delivered a comprehensive lecture highlighting the root causes, symptoms, breeding and eradication of dengue larva and focused on the precautionary measures for safety and eradication of dengue larva. It was pointed out to the audience that due to protective measures taken by the Anti-Dengue Task Force UET Lahore under the guidance and instructions of the Vice-Chancellor and by following SOPs of Punjab Health Department, the situation regarding dengue virus spread was under control on the campus.
After the seminar an awareness walk held. At the end of the walk, Vice-Chancellor briefed about the significance of such seminars and walks and also emphasised to follow all the SOP’s to prevent dengue larva spread and its eradication.
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has successfully completed 15 days cleanliness operation in connection with...
LAHORE:Rozan organisation, Pakistan Forum for Democratic Policing , has developed a training guide with the support of...
LAHORE:Sigh of relief for domestic workers as Punjab Employees Social Security Institution on Friday approved a rule...
LAHORE:Special Education Department Punjab is constructing 21 new buildings at a cost of Rs1.100 billion for the...
LAHORE:The final-year students of Fine Arts Department of Government College University Lahore on Friday put on...
LAHORE:Taking strict action on the death of a young man named Ali Liaqat in a fake police encounter in Vehari,...
Comments