GCU students display social issues as theses

LAHORE:The final-year students of Fine Arts Department of Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday put on display the promotional and awareness campaigns on different social issues as their annual theses.

One of the students, Sehrish Ahmad, in her thesis display portrayed the transgender in different reputed professional fields i.e. as a lawyer, police officer, teacher, politician, poet, doctor, housemaid and businessman to fight taboos and misconceptions that prevail in our society.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the thesis display at the University’s Abdus Salam Hall. “Art has the power to change the world, and it gives me immense pleasure to see that my students have used their artistic skills to raise awareness about real-life issues,” Prof Zaidi said while visiting the project stalls. He discussed with the students the aesthetics and scope of their projects.

Talking about her thesis titled “Wajood”, Sehrish said that her project was aimed at the moving acceptability of the transgender in different professional fields. She believed that greater transgender inclusion in the workforce would benefit everyone and overall society. Ms. Sehrish put on display photographs in which transgender portrayed as lawyer, police officer, teacher, politician, poet, doctor, housemaid and businessman. Another student of GCU, Ghulam Mustafa, is used as model for the campaign.

The other students’ projects were on different social issues, including the use of mobiles by toddlers, pollution, bullying, depression in fashion, and parenting influence on child behaviour. Some students made projects to launch brands which comprised of complete promotional material, including mobile applications, calendars, pamphlets, press and electronic media advertisements, and social media pages for the promotion of their brands.

Flood relief aid presented to PU VC: Punjab University Director School of Communication Studies & Chairperson Department of Communication and Media Research (DCMR) Prof Dr Noshina Saleem along with Prof Dr Hanan Ahmed and others presented cash amount collected from the "DCMR Flood Relief Camp" by students and faculty to PU Vice-Chancellor.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar appreciated the efforts of the faculty and students and ordered the treasure to deposit the money in the Punjab University Flood Relief Funds.