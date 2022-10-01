Quack rapes patient on pretext of treatment

LAHORE:A quack allegedly raped a patient who came to his clinic for treatment in the Shahdara Town police area.

The victim "A" said that she got married two years ago but could not conceive. After seeing a video on social media, she came from Gujranwala to Shahdara Town to get medicine from Hakeem Yasin who raped her on the pretext of treatment. Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim and arrested the accused.

Man found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead at the footpath near Data Darbar Gate on Friday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary. Two girls reunited with families: Help desk of railways police Lahore station rescued and reunited two girls with their families.

The girls had left their homes over domestic issues. One of the two girls of age 13/14 years, had travelled through Narowal to Lahore by train, and the other girl of age 19/20 years was found unguarded at platform of Lahore railway station by patrolling Head Constable Umer Farooq. Railways police arranged her safe drop off to her home. The heirs of both the girls thanked railways police.