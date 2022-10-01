Prevention of violence against women: Punjab approves plan to set up centres

LAHORE:The Punjab government has approved the action plan to set up centres for the prevention of violence against women across Punjab.

This approval was given in the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Business chaired by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environmental Protection Basharat Raja. Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk, Law Secretary, Social Welfare Secretary, Transport Secretary and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Basharat Raja said that a model Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) is currently functioning in Multan, where under one roof, victimised women are getting relief, legal aid and shelter facilities. “On the instructions of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, such centres will be established at the district level phase-wise”, said Basharat. The Standing Committee also approved the contract for the speedo bus service between Lodhran and Bahawalpur.

Raja Basharat said that on the order of the chief minister, the speedo bus service has become operational since May. “Under the agreement, we will also pay the budget to the Regional Transport Authority”, he said. The meeting also approved the Punjab Public Financial Management (PFM) Act 2022. Implementation of this Act is required under the agreement with the World Bank. Provincial Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that financial transparency would be ensured in Punjab under the PFM Act. The committee forwarded the matter of transfer of state land to Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to the provincial cabinet for approval.