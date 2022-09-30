Punjab CM Pervaiz launches Rescue-1122 bike service across Punjab. file photo

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi inaugurated the Rescue-1122 motorbike service for all districts of the province on Thursday.

In his address, the CM said that Shehbaz Sharif became the Chief Minister three times while the Sharif family ruled for 21 years but they could not bring a single project like Rescue 1122 Emergency Service. If Shehbaz Sharif shows even one project like Rescue 1122 during his tenure, I will leave politics, he added. Whenever Shehbaz Sharif got power, he tried to stop the emergency service, but he could not do it due to the pressure of the media and the high court. Every time, they come back in new disguises and these are the same people who have done bad things before and are still doing bad things. Someone comes disguised as a 'dollar' but takes the dollar with him on his way back. Dramatist and Shehbaz Sharif is most perturbed over our government in Punjab and they are not stopping crying. I know that Allah is the watcher and says that we have not made a false case against anyone, but the case of Model Town will surely reach its logical conclusion. This case is against Rana Sanaullah and in this case, Rana Sanaullah and the other accused will be punished and all the characters will meet their logical end. His statement in the assembly about the state within a state is on the record, the CM added.

He said that I pay tributes to Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak who have brought Rescue 1122 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Imran Khan has always supported us. It is a matter of concern that the governments of Balochistan and Sindh cannot develop an institution like Rescue 1122. Sindh should understand its importance after the flood, but the villages of Sindh are in bad condition and the world is weeping over it as food and medicine are not provided. If you cannot create a rescue service yourself, follow what is done in Punjab, he advised. Just like Punjab, Imran Khan will get votes in Sindh because his intention is good, he said.

The provincial government will create a foolproof driving licensing system and this license will be useful abroad as well. Traffic accidents will be reduced by 50% if the licensing system is correct; he noted and added that extra lanes will be created on roads for ambulances. Today, 1350 rescue motorbikes are being given across Punjab, while each district will get 50 rescue motorbikes. The response time of motorbike emergency services will be 4 to 5 minutes. Emergency service will be possible even on narrow streets and difficult roads through motorbikes. Motorcycle emergency service will be extended to towns and villages, he disclosed. There will be a motorcycle ambulance along with the ambulance van. Motorcycle emergency service will also be started in five new districts and tehsils. After Pakistan armed forces, only Rescue 1122 was seen in floods and Rescue 1122 did immense work in flood-affected areas, he further said. Foreign ambassadors have also praised the rescue emergency service of Punjab. The American ambassador asked to provide support for Rescue 1122 in the meeting. No other organization was awarded by the United Nations except for Punjab Rescue, he noted.

The CM said that India could not start such a service, except to attack Muslims, and buy missiles. He said that due to the launch of rescue emergency services and prayers of the people, Allah Almighty has made him the chief minister again after 22 years.

He said that the case of risk allowance has been approved. Everyone said it is a burden of billions of rupees, I said put everything here. I pay tribute to the rescuers who put out the fire and save the people from drowning. In Corona, Rescue 1122 gave an exemplary response and buried unattended bodies. He said that this is the best institution, not only in Pakistan but also in South Asia. I congratulate the Director General of Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer because he works on merit and does not accept anyone's recommendation.

The CM inspected the life-saving equipment and gave the keys to the emergency officers of Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and other districts. He also sent teams of rescue motorbike services to the districts.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Pervaiz Elahi has the honour of starting the journey of Rescue 1122 in 2004 and today, after 18 years, motorbike service is inaugurated in all districts of Punjab. Undoubtedly, the work done by Pervaiz Elahi for the Rescue 1122 service will be written in golden letters in history. He said that the Rescue 1122 emergency service is the best in South Asia today and I congratulate the chief minister on this. He said that he is deeply grateful to Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi for restoring the risk allowance for rescuers and creating a service structure.

Inspector General Police Faisal Shahkar and others attended the event. Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the UAE Mr Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. They also discussed bolstering bilateral relations and investment opportunities, and it was agreed to start work on Mubarak Center on Ferozepur Road in Lahore soon.

The CM thanked the UAE leadership and ambassador for their support to the flood victims and said that he is grateful for the relief goods. The rehabilitation of flood-hit people is going on and special medical camps have been set up to prevent epidemics; he said and added that the rehabilitation of flood affectees is being monitored by him. 'We welcome the Dhabi Group's investment in Mubarak Center and are deeply grateful to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of the UAE.'

The project also includes a 7-star hotel, which will accommodate international players; he noted and added that the Mubarak Center and Gaddafi Stadium will be linked. The plan will greatly facilitate international players to come and go to Gaddafi Stadium. During the tournaments, traffic jams will be relieved and traffic will continue to flow, he further said.

Pervaiz Elahi mentioned that he laid the foundation stone of the Mubarak Center project in his previous tenure. Unfortunately, the PML-N government stopped this project for the sake of personal ego, he regretted. Now, the government will speed up this project and this avant-garde project would increase commercial and economic activities. He said Pakistan and the UAE enjoy brotherly relations; he noted and asked the UAE investors to take advantage of the immense opportunities for investment in Punjab. The investment companies of the UAE will be welcomed in Punjab, he added.

The UAE's cooperation in the development of Pakistan is worthy of praise. We value the cooperation of the UAE for the improvement of education, health and other sectors, he stated. I will visit the UAE as soon as possible, he further said.

The UAE ambassador invited Pervaiz Elahi to visit the UAE and added that the Mubarak Center will further promote cooperation between the two countries. Pakistan is our second home. It is our duty to help the flood victims in their hour of difficulty and we are present to help our Pakistani brothers. Chief Secretary, secretary irrigation, secretary finance and others were also present.