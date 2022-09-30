Dress properly, wear undergarments, PIA tells cabin crew

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday directed its cabin crew to wear undergarments.

PIA claims that lack of proper dressing by the air attendants is leaving a poor impression and portrays a negative image of the airline. It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels and visiting various offices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on viewers and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organisation, an internal instruction memo released by PIA General Manager Flight Services Aamir Bashir read.

Amir Bashir asked cabin crew to dress properly in accordance with our cultural and national morals, the guideline read. The News contacted PIA for official version but they refused to comment.