Yousuf Masti Khan dies

LAHORE:The Awami National Party leader Yousuf Masti Khan passed away in Karachi on Thursday. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in a statement issued Thursday said, “In the passing of AWP President Yousuf Masti Khan, the country has lost not only a veteran political leader, but also an unwavering human rights defender who was not afraid to hold the state accountable for its transgressions”. “Khan, who was also an active HRCP volunteer, was an important part of national politics and used this platform to demand that people’s civil, political and economic rights be protected, most recently as part of the popular protests in Gawadar last year.”