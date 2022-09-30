4,000 tents dispatched to disaster-stricken areas

LAHORE:Turkey’s leading Albayrak Group in coordination with Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has dispatched 4,000 tents to disaster-stricken areas in Pakistan that were battered by severe flooding.

According to Director Albayrak Group Cemil Senocak, the Albayrak group closely monitored the unfolding flooding disaster in Pakistan from the very beginning and took action in coordination with the AFAD and the NDMA.

Senocak further said, “We provided our support to supply 4,000 tents to flood victims. We have paid particular attention to the fact that the dispatched 16m2 by 12m2 tents are durable for the winter season. The first batch of the tents was dispatched to the Dadu city, Sindh Province, where the flooding was particularly severe. We are cooperating with the NDMA, and we are trying to reach out those with the guidance of these departments. They will ensure that the remaining tents are set up in the most suitable places as soon as possible”.