BBC to cut hundreds of jobs at World Service

LONDON: Nearly 400 staff at BBC World Service will lose their jobs as part of a cost-cutting programme and move to digital platforms, the broadcaster announced on Thursday, paring down its Iranian-language service among others.

The BBC, which marks its centenary next month, said its international services needed to make savings of Â£28.5 million ($31 million) as part of wider reductions of Â£500 million, which unions blamed on the UK government.