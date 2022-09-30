Oath breakers

There are many senior positions and posts that require their holders to take certain oaths before they assume their office. The most prominent are the posts of president, prime minister and federal minister. They take an oath to carry out their duties honestly, to uphold the laws of Pakistan and to put the interests of Pakistan above all else, including their own personal interests.

Taking these oaths is not a trivial matter as any violation would constitute solid grounds for removal from office at the very least. However, it is clear from the conduct of much of our leadership that these oaths are not taken as seriously as they should be. These leaders must be reminded of the oaths they have taken and there should be punishments for all those who willingly violate them.

MZ Rifat

Lahore