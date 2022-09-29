France govt okays appointment of new Pak envoy

ISLAMABAD: The French government has consented to appointment of Additional Foreign Secretary Asim Iftikhar Ahmad as Pakistan’s new ambassador to France.
Ahmad’s posting has taken place after two-year long saga, started with blasphemous caricatures in a French journal. Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Moeen ul Haq was first posted as high commissioner in New Delhi in 2019 but later he moved to China. Since then, the Paris Embassy is without an ambassador.
Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News that Asim Iftikhar is currently the spokesman of the Foreign Office and also looks after UN and ED. He will be leaving for the French capital on his new assignment next month. He had served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Thailand.
The Syrian government, meanwhile, accepted retired Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar as ambassador in Damascus while the Maldives has conveyed its consent for the appointment of Admiral Syed Fayyaz Gilani as envoy to Male. Both the envoys are likely to assume their responsibilities in their respective capitals in a couple of weeks, the sources added.
NEW DELHI: India banned an Islamist group and its affiliates for five years on Wednesday over alleged terrorism links,...
ISLAMABAD: Eminent constitutional expert Irfan Qadir, who has expertise in prosecution matters, has been appointed as...
Islamabad High Court. —File PhotoISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court reserved Wednesday its order on a plea by...
ISLAMABAD: EU will provide €265 million under the six-year multi indicative programme , reported local media on...
Asad Majeed is likely to be the new foreign secretary as incumbent secretary Sohail Mehmood is retiring today
The new leaks only confirm the attempt to hide the US cable from the-then prime minister Imran Khan, says Fawad
Comments