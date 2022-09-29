Body found in polythene bag

Islamabad : The police have found a body packed in a polythene bag lying under a bridge near Sanam Chowk falling in the jurisdiction of Koral police station.

The body has been shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The relevant staff of hospital disclosed the various signs of torture were found on different parts of the body.

While, a gang of five gunmen looted a beverage distribution warehouse in Sector I-10/3. The gangsters took away more than Rs2.5 million in cash and other valuables including vehicles after confining 15-member staff, management and owner of the company in a hall of the warehouse.

Meanwhile, people at Sanam Chowk noticed a polythene packed body lying on the debris under a bridge and informed the area police, the police said, adding the police reached the scene and shifted the body to the hospital. The police said that the unidentified victim was of the age between 40 to 45 years, and was tortured inhumanly and strangled to death.

The top cops has constituted a team under the supervision of SP (Rural) Hassan Jahangir Watto to identify the victim first and then make headway to the killers. The police have initiated investigation to trace the heirs of the victim.

Earlier, a young man was kidnapped, tortured, slaughtered, cut in pieces, packed in seven polythene bags and threw in a drain. But the police, however, traced the people involved in the ruthless act and arrested five suspects from Muzaffarabad.

In another looting spree, the previous day, gunmen entered a cement agency located in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company, killed a salesman, wounded the other and sped. The police, however, the police could not trace the gangsters till the filing of this report.