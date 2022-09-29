‘Steps taken to protect rights of expats’

LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Tariq Mahmood Al Hasan appreciated the performance of the District Overseas Committee Faisalabad Division.

He expressed these views while addressing a dinner given in honour of Commissioner Faisalabad at Khanqah Masumiya Kamalia. Saeed Ahmad, MPA, Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Ch Muhammad Irshad, Assistant Commissioner and others participated in the function.

Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan said all facilities have been provided under one roof for the overseas Pakistanis in the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab. Under the vision of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and the leadership of Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi, practical steps are being taken to protect the rights of immigrants and provide justice and welfare. Commissioner Faisalabad Zahid Hussain said Pakistanis living abroad are the true ambassadors of the homeland. The Punjab government is making every possible effort to solve its problems.