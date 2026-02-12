James Van Der Beek's celebrity pals pen touching tribute after his death

Hollywood is mourning the loss of James Van Der Beek.

Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, announced the heartbreaking news of the actor's passing on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

The actor's fellow artists such as Chad Michael Murray and Jennifer Garner, rushed to the comment section and poured in their condolences.

Garner penned, "What a heartbreaking loss. So much love to you, Kimberly, and to your kids, as you navigate this tender time."

Murray wrote, "Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We're so so so sorry for what you're going through.

"His words, art and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys."

Hilary Duff commented, "Oh Kimberly. sending all the love I have."

While Reese Witherspoon told Kimberly that her and Van Der Beek's kids "are in my heart."

Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet said, "James had a kind, generous, thoughtful, and beautiful soul. There is no doubt those traits will love on through his wife and gorgeous children. Rest In Peace, man."

Jenna Dewan wrote, "I will always and forever remember your sweet gentle soul. My love and prayers with Kim and the entire family."

NSYNC singer Lance Bass said, "We are sending your beautiful family so much love. Safe travels James. You made this world a better place."

Singer Katharine McPhee and the wife of David Foster penned, "This is just beyond devastating news. I'm so so sorry for your loss. God bless you all."