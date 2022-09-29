Pakistan’s oldest child

The PTI chairman is bent upon continuing his anti-government public agitations and is planning to march on the capital. Without power, Imran Khan behaves like a child deprived of his favourite toy. If he is at helm of affairs and enjoys absolute power, he is pacified. If anything threatens his position, a tantrum is due or, as Khan would prefer, democracy is suddenly under threat. One wonders how so many educated, middle-class voters could be gullible enough to fall for such a transparent hypocrite. Why can’t the PTI rank and file realize that now is no time for playing at revolution? Rather, they should be standing by the flood victims and ensuring that they get the support they need.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi