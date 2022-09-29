Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine closed following clash on its premises

The shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi has been closed for pilgrims after the shrine’s administration claimed that it came under attack by a religious group.

The shrine, according to its administration, was attacked by a religious group comprising around 200 men and 30 women late on Tuesday night. Following the clash, the Boat Basin police registered a case against the pilgrims of the religious group for creating law and order situation and riots. An FIR No 614/22 was registered at the Boat Basin police station on the complaint of an official of the Auqaf department.

Besides placing the sections of riots, the police also placed the Section 7 of

the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR and also arrested 35 suspects. “The religious group was told that the timings of the shrine had ended but they forcibly entered the shrine and started rioting,” said the complainant in the FIR. “They also broke the barricades. Some people were also wounded.”

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the shrine and controlled the situation. The shrine is likely to be reopened today (Thursday). Following the clash, the roads around the shrine were closed for traffic and no pilgrims were allowed to go towards it.

SHO Naseer Tanoli said police had registered a case and also placed the Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR, and they arrested 35 suspects for creating a law and order situation. The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen has, however, condemned the police action inside the shrine. “We condemn the police torture on the pilgrims,” said MWM leader Allama Baqar Zaidi in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

“The sanctity of the shrine was undermined by the police’s baton charge and shelling.” He demanded action against the police officers responsible for baton charge and shelling. He added that the shrines of saints were not exclusive for any group and must be respected by all.