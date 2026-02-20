GTA 6 price leaked online ahead of rockstar announcement

A new GTA 6 price leak has surfaced online ahead of Rockstar Games’ official update on Grand Theft Auto 6. The listing appeared this week on the digital shopfront Loaded, formerly known as CDKeys, and quickly gained attention on Reddit.

The GTA 6 release date, which fans anticipate will occur in November, has created a situation where they await new information about the game editions, launch details and official pricing.

GTA 6 price (expected)

According to a Reddit screenshot, the base digital edition of GTA 6 costs £89.99 in the UK, according to a screenshot which Reddit users shared. The game shows on the US version of the same site with a price tag of $124.19. The title has not yet started its sales process, which means it remains inaccessible for customers to buy.

The fans responded immediately to the news about the possible price increase. Some users expressed concern about what it could mean for the wider gaming industry. The gaming industry faces another price increase because publishers have already raised their prices to £70 and $70 over the past few years, so £90 becomes the new benchmark.

Industry experts think the current buzz will result in the listing creation of temporary content. Retailers will post estimated prices before publishers finalise their pricing details according to their regular practice. The official pricing will probably first appear on the Xbox Store, the PlayStation Store and Amazon, which operates as a major retailer.