Toy Story 5 trailer out: Woody and Buzz faces digital age

Disney and Pixar have released the first trailer and poster for Toy Story 5, giving fans a glimpse of the next chapter in the beloved animated franchise. The film will have its theatrical release on 19 June 2026, which shows Woody and Buzz Lightyear and their original team facing their latest challenge of competing against contemporary technology which attracts children's attention.

The trailer showcases emotional reunions and introduces new characters while displaying light-hearted battles that demonstrate how childhood experiences have evolved.

Toys compete with technology

The trailer shows Bonnie's new tablet called Lilypad, for which Greta Lee provides the voiceover for the character. The digital age conflict begins when Lilypad displays her self-assured, intelligent nature because traditional toys fail to compete with the screen-centred world.

The toys, which include Buzz and Jessie, explore a new territory while they experience both disorientation and their quest to protect the essence of playtime.

The story examines how dependency on technology affects both friendship bonds and imaginative abilities of its characters, according to Andrew Stanton, who directed the film for Pixar.

The trailer shows Woody and Buzz, who reunite after their separation at Toy Story 4's conclusion. The film combines nostalgic elements with its new story direction through the return of popular characters such as Hamm, Rex, Slinky Dog, Bo Peep and Forky.

The trailer shows three new characters, who include Atlas, a GPS hippo toy voiced by Craig Robinson, and Snappy, a camera toy voiced by Shelby Rabara, and new child characters, who include independent Blaze.

The creative team features co-director Kenna Harris and producer Lindsey Collins, with composer Randy Newman returning to score the film. Long-time voice actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return to their original characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear.