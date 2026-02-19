Macron defends tough EU AI regulation calls for stricter actions on child ‘digital abuse’

Emmanuel Macron has defended the EU AI Act against critics who argue that it stifles innovation and hampers Europe’s efforts to regulate AI. His prime motive is to create a trusted ecosystem that allows European countries to compete against the US and other nations, while vowing to protect children from "digital abuse” during France’s presidency of the G7.

In this connection he said: “The future of AI cannot be decided by a few countries or left to the whims of a few billionaires.

Macron told the intergovernmental summit: “Opposite to what some misinformed friends have been saying, Europe is not blindly focused on regulation. Europe is a space for innovation and investment but is a safe space.

Sam Altman was among the tech executives attending the summit where he addressed a legal challenge from the family of a 16-year-old Adam Raine, who took his own life after discussing suicide with ChatGPT.

Conversely, the co-chief executive of Anthropic expressed concern regarding the autonomous behavior of AI models, their potential for misuse by individuals and governments and the risks they pose to economic stability, as reported by The Guardian.

The interventions come in the wake of ongoing public concerns about the societal risks of AI, especially as the most advanced models remain largely controlled by only four companies.

Macron recent efforts to defend the EU AI race and his crackdown on child abuse signals a new era for France. He is attempting to as he attempts to prove the nation can be a global leader in technological innovation, provided that certain steps are taken to safeguard children.