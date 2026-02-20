WhatsApp rolls out group message history to ease group chats

WhatsApp has launched a new feature called Group Message History, which helps new group members to understand their conversations better. The update, which was announced on Friday, enables new members to access all messages which were sent before their arrival to the group.

How does group message history work?

WhatsApp's new group message history feature allows group administrators to choose which messages from the history they will share with the new group members. The administrators have the ability to select between displaying a minimum of 25 messages and a maximum of 250 messages.

The system provides flexibility to accommodate different types of professional, community and personal social groups. Each shared message displays timestamps and sender information, and the history appears visually distinct from regular chat messages to avoid confusion.

New members used to see only the messages which had been sent after their joining, which required other members to manually provide them with context. The update enables users to communicate more easily while maintaining security measures that restrict access to shared messages for non-group members.

WhatsApp confirms that its Group Message History feature provides complete end-to-end encryption, which maintains its current privacy protection standards. The feature exists as an optional element which allows administrators to determine the complete operational aspects of their group.