Winter Olympics 2026: Everything to know about the USA vs Slovakia men’s hockey game today

The USA and Slovakia men’s ice hockey semifinal is set for today, Friday, February 20. This marks a high-stakes semifinal match where the winner will advance to the Gold Medal game while the loser will play for bronze tomorrow. Fans are excited to see the United States Olympic men’s ice hockey team compete for a chance at their first gold medal game in 16 years.

The three overtime games in the quarterfinals including Canada’s 4-3 win over Czechia and the United States 2-1 win over Sweden, are effectively securing a showdown between the four top teams in the tournament.

The US survived a scare in the quarterfinal round as they were able to escape with a 2-1 overtime victory over Sweden on Wednesday afternoon.

Take a look at the essential details for watching and streaming the United States and Slovakia’s men ice hockey semifinal game

What time does team USA hockey vs Slovakia start today?

Date: Friday, February 20

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Where is team USA hockey vs Slovakia being played?

The game will take place at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy.

The United States is seeking its first Olympic medal since 2010 when it won silver at Vancouver. Canada remarkably defended its gold in 2014 and previously last won a medal in 2018. By advancing to the finals earlier today, Canada has now secured its first guaranteed medal in eight years.