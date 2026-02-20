5 famous celebrities who beat cancer

Having cancer can be a really scary experience.

However, there are many who have survived cancer and live completely normal lives.

Cancer is when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably and can invade nearby tissues or spread to other parts of the body.

It develops because of genetic mutations that disrupt cell growth and division with its risk factors being smoking, infections, environmental exposures, genetics, and lifestyle factors.

And despite what we think when we look at celebrities’ glamourous, almost perfect life, they too have undergone treatment for cancer.

Five famous names include:

1. Angelina Jolie – Preventive Surgery (Breast Cancer Risk)

Angelina Jolie carried the BRCA1 gene mutation, significantly increasing her risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

She underwent preventive mastectomy and later surgery, raising global awareness about genetic risk and early prevention.

2. Hugh Jackman – Skin Cancer

Hugh Jackman has been treated multiple times for basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

He regularly encourages sun protection and early screening.

3. Christina Applegate – Breast Cancer

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy. She has been cancer-free since and advocates for awareness and early detection.

4. Robert De Niro – Prostate Cancer

Robert De Niro was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2003 and was successfully treated. He has spoken about the importance of regular screening and early detection.

5. Sharon Osbourne – Colon Cancer

Sharon Osbourne survived colon cancer after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, later promoting routine colonoscopies.

Additionally, given the different kinds of cancer that can affect a person, the most common three forms are:

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths worldwide. It is strongly linked to smoking, though non-smokers can also develop it through passive smoking.

Symptoms include persistent cough, chest pain, breathlessness, and coughing up blood. Early detection is difficult, which is why prevention—especially avoiding tobacco—is crucial.

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer occurs when cells in the breast grow uncontrollably. It is the most common cancer among women globally.

Symptoms include a lump in the breast, changes in breast shape, or nipple discharge. Early detection through self-exams and mammograms greatly improves survival rates.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer affects the colon or rectum and often begins as small growths called polyps. Symptoms include changes in bowel habits, blood in stool, abdominal discomfort, and unexplained weight loss. Screening, such as colonoscopy, plays a key role in prevention and early detection.