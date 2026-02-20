What we know about Chris Cornell's final hours

Chris Cornell, the lead vocalist of Soundgarden and Audioslave, was widely respected for his powerful voice and songwriting.

He had a history of depression and substance use earlier in life but had maintained sobriety for years prior to his death.

The Final Performance – May 17, 2017

On the night of May 17, 2017, Cornell performed with Soundgarden in Detroit, Michigan. Reports from attendees described him as engaged and energetic on stage.

However, later some people noted that his behavior appeared slightly unusual compared to his typical performances.

Events Leading to His Death

After the concert, the musician returned to his hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit and spoke with his wife, Vicky Cornell, on the phone.

She later expressed concern about his speech and mental state and asked security to check on him when she could not reach Cornell again.

Hotel security eventually found him unresponsive in his room later that night. Emergency services were called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical Findings

The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined that Chris Cornell died by suicide through hanging. Toxicology reports showed the presence of several prescribed medications, including anti-anxiety medication, but these were not found to be at levels considered lethal.

While the official cause of death was suicide, his family later suggested that medications may have affected his state of mind.

Understanding the Mental Health Aspect

Depression and mental health conditions can severely affect judgment, mood, and impulse control. In some cases, medications or substance interactions may also influence mental state, however, each situation is complex and individualized.

Chris Cornell’s passing deeply impacted the music community. Tributes poured in from fellow artists and fans, recognizing his contributions to rock music and his distinctive voice.

His death also sparked renewed conversations about mental health awareness, especially within the entertainment industry.