PTDC holds tourism conference

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has hosted a two-day conference to celebrate the World Tourism Day with a theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’ at Pakistan National Council of Arts and Marriott Hotel Islamabad, a statement said on Wednesday.

The first day event included a photography competition, painting exhibition, display of tourism stalls, heritage crafts exhibition, youth painting competition, Islamabad sightseeing tour for students and youth at PNCA, followed by a panel discussion on a variety of topics around Tourism in Pakistan, PTDC said.

The closing session included a prize distribution of photography and art competition, which was was held at Marriott Hotel Islamabad, followed by Hi-Tea arranged by the hotel. The chief guest at the occasion was Awn Chaudhry, advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry said the tourism sector had many opportunities for job creation, and had always been the priority of the government. “Right now, however, we have to focus on those hit by recent flood,” he urged.

The conference served as the global observance day fostering awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution that the sector could make towards reaching the sustainable development goals in Pakistan.