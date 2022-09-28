FPCCI, Scottish chamber sign MoU

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Scottish chamber of commerce that would provide access to around 15,000 Scottish businesses in terms of export promotion, foreign direct investment, joint ventures, and business to business linkages, a statement said on Tuesday.

A Pakistani delegation visiting Scotland headed by Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, and other industrialists, signed the agreement, who were also joined by businessmen from Scotland, the UK, and the EU countries.

The pact was signed in presence of Syed Zahid Raza, Consul General of Pakistan in Glasgow and other high-ranking diplomats.

“One of the distinguishing features of the agreement is that 30 regional chambers from Scotland will also take part in commercial activities with Pakistani companies under the agreement,” informed Suleman Chawla.

The regional chambers represented some of the major commercial, industrial and financial centres of Scotland including, but not limited to, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Dundee, he added.