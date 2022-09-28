China asks US not to offer unfair remarks on Sino-Pak ties

The spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Office, Wang Wenbin. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: China has asked the United States not to offer any unwarranted criticism against the Pakistan-China cooperation.

Commenting on the remarks of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington where he called on Pakistan to seek debt relief from China so that it could recover more quickly from the floods, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Office, Wang Wenbin, maintained that since the floods hit the country, China has rushed to Pakistan’s aid as its genuine friend and brother in times of need.

In a briefing for international media in Beijing, the spokesman reminded that the Chinese government had provided 400 million RMB worth of humanitarian assistance and China’s civil society had also lent a helping hand. “We will continue to do our utmost to help the Pakistani people overcome the floods and rebuild their homes at an early date.”

He said that Pakistan and China have had fruitful economic and financial cooperation. The Pakistani people know it best. The spokesperson impressed upon the United States that instead of passing unwarranted criticism against the Pakistan-China cooperation, the US side might as well do something real and beneficial for the people of Pakistan.