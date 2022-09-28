PSB to construct swimming pool at Karachi centre

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board has finally invited applications for consultancy on various development projects including construction of a swimming pool at its Karachi Center.

PSB’s Executive Engineer Khalid Hussain Shaikh has issued a request for proposal (RFP) and invited applications on quality cum cost based selection (QCBS) from well-reputed/experienced firms to carry out the detailed supervision for a few projects.

It is to be noted that construction of a swimming pool at PSB’s Karachi center was part of various sports projects conceived by the federal government-appointed PSB executive committee in 2020.

The projects including a swimming pool, lawn tennis courts and cricket practice pitches were supposed to be developed with the help of the private sector.

The other projects are installation of electronic display and scoring system for different sports facilities at PSB Coaching Centers in Lahore and Islamabad; provision of missing facilities for South Asian Games which include warm-up track, heat exchanger, residential flats for coaches, revamping of multipurpose halls, fencing Wall, 5-a-side-hockey ground, futsal Grounds at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad; rehabilitation/up-gradation of existing facilities at PSB Coaching Centre at Quetta.