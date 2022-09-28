PHF taking action against senior players not joining camp

KARACHI: Seven seasoned players who did not join the Pakistan hockey team’s training camp in Karachi at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium from September 25 are in serious trouble as their departments have asked them to explain why they did not fulfill the national duty.

They have been asked why they went aboard without taking NOC from the authorities concerned, 'The News' has learnt.

A total of nine senior players did not join the training camp in Karachi for the preparation of Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament. Ammad Shakeel Butt and Mubashir Ali have sent their resignations to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

The other seven are Hammad Anjum, Abdul Mannan, Ahmed Nadeem, Gazanfar Ali, Ijaz Ahmed, Moin Shakeel and Rizwan Ali.

The PHF management has informed the departments of these players that they had not joined the Pakistan hockey team’s training camp in Karachi and were playing professional leagues abroad without taking NOC.

Sources in the PHF said that it is a regretful act of these players that PHF provided them best international standard coaching, resolved their financial issues, provided them employment, but now they do not want to play for Pakistan and prefer professional leagues.

Sources in national selection committee and Pakistan hockey team management recalled that when these players joined the national team, Pakistan team was ranked 10th. “

“Now the team is ranked 18th. It shows how well they have served the country,” said an official sarcastically.

Meanwhile, some sources said that someone was behind these nine players. “They are being used to put PHF management under pressure,” a source said.

“It is a deep rooted conspiracy against some top PHF officials and members of Pakistan hockey team officials,” the source said.