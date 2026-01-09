GTA 6: What’s really happening as insider pushes back on delay rumours?

Rumors regarding a third delay for Grand Theft Auto VI have reached a fever pitch, but the renowned “insider” at the center of the story has stepped in to clarify his comments he made about the GTA 6 release date.

Rockstar Games has recently confirmed that GTA 6 was delayed to November 19, 2026, to final polishing before the game’s highly anticipated launch.

The wait is all worth it as it remains the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers will continue to track leaks, trailers, gameplays and map updates.

The renowned gaming industry insider Jason Schreier has further elucidated comments he made about GTA 6’s release date.

On the Button Mash podcast, Schreier was asked how confident he is that GTA 6 will release on November 19 and he said: “It's really hard to say right and I don't think anyone at Rockstar could tell you with a 100 per cent certainty it will make it out in November.”

He further said, “I think this feels a little bit more real than Autumn 2025 that was never real and [this feels] even more real than May [2026].”

Furthermore, he did not confirm a third delay nor did he say anything definite to suggest one is imminent; instead he noted that any game of this complexity faces the inherent risk of a schedule shift.

According to Schreier, he wouldn't be shocked if GTA 6 does come out this Autumn, following the same delay pattern as RDR2. It is obvious that another delay is possible, as it is a video game.

Meanwhile, Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson has focused on reaffirming his claim that the game has been content ready in contrast to what Jason Schreier recently said.

In response to a question on X he said, “I heard it was content ready, yeah.”

“Perhaps it's different sources interpreting what that’s defined in terms of ‘ready’ v ‘complete’ but not sure..”

The final consensus among top insiders is that Rockstar is working tightly to finish content, and the November 2026 release remains the plan of record.