February full moon 2026: Snow Moon date, time and visibility

The February full moon, popularly known as the Snow Moon, is expected to shine at its brightest on February 1, 2026, adding that wintry luminescence for sky gazers globally.

The Snow Moon got its name from the heavy snowfalls that fall, usually, across the Northern Hemisphere during the month of February. It is also traditionally called, among various Native American tribes in North America, the Hungry Moon and the Bear Moon. In some areas this moon is also known as Storm Moon, reflecting how winter often comes with natural disasters after the full moon.

The February 2026 full moon also coincides with Guru Ravidas Jayanti’s birthday, who is known as the great Indian mystic Guru Ravidas in the South Asia region. This night is also recognised in India as the date for Magha Purnima, when people are doing worship, fasting, and donation to charity.

When and how to see Snow Moon 2026?

Reportedly, Snow Moon is set to peak at its brightest around 5:09pm EST on February 1, 2026. In the UK, the full moon is expected to appear at 10:09pm GMT, while in Asia and Australia it will be seen during the morning hours of February 2.

This February Snow Moon 2026 will be best visible in the east of the sky shortly after the sunset on February 1. It will rise near the constellation Cancer and will appear really big due to the moon illusion. The best view to watch the Snow Moon will be an open wide sky location where you can have the clear eastern view.

Moreover, planets like Jupiter shine high in the eastern sky, while Saturn appears briefly after sunset in the west. February's full moon in 2026 is also a great chance to explore lunar features with binoculars or a telescope.