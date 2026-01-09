Kate Middleton marks 44th birthday with emotional reflection of cancer journey

Kate Middleton said, "There is so much we can learn from mother nature"

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton marked her 44th birthday with emotional reflection of cancer journey on Friday.

Kensington Palace shared the final instalment of Kate Middleton’s Mother Nature video series-Winter.

The palace shared the video Kate Middleton with personal statement which reads, “The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.”

She further said, “There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world. C.”

In the video, Kate Middleton is heard saying being able to heal in nature had allowed her to “Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive.”

In the latest video, Kate is seen on a walk in Berkshire and reflects personally on her own journey and healing over the past two years, saying: "Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration. Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection.

“To discover the deepest parts of ourselves. Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing. I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am.”

Kate Middleton added, “For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal.”