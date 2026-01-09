Apple iPhone Fold may feature Samsung crease-less display

Apple is reportedly intensifying work on its first foldable iPhone as it struggles to achieve a crease-free inner display, a key design priority for the upcoming iPhone Fold expected in 2026.

According to a new rumour, Apple has explored rival foldable devices to understand how they minimise screen creasing, with OPPO’s latest foldable drawing particular attention.

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a wider aspect ratio compared to most book-style foldables. It could look like an iPad Mini when unfolded. Apple is focused on creating a smooth inner display with less visual distortion; it has reportedly failed to do so far with existing prototypes.

Samsung display rumoured for iPhone Fold

Taking to Weibo, a tipster posted that Apple reportedly tore down the OPPO Find N5 to study how its screen achieves such a subtle crease. The tipster claims Apple’s internal display prototypes were unable to match the crease performance seen on OPPO’s foldable.

Whether or not Apple has found the exact method or materials used for the display design of OPPO remains unclear. This rumour did not confirm if they were successful in improving or copying the method for themselves.

It’s worth noting that the inner foldable display used in the OPPO Find N5 is manufactured by Samsung. This has sparked speculations that Apple might be using Samsung-manufactured displays for its iPhone Fold models due to reportedly exhausting all in-house options.

Recent reports suggest Samsung’s creaseless display technology, showcased at CES 2025, could debut on Apple’s foldable rather than a future Galaxy Z Fold model. Apple sourcing displays from Samsung would align with its long-standing supply chain practices for other iPhone components.

